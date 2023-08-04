The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary-General HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain met on Thursday with a delegation from Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Organizing Committee at the QOC headquarters.

The visiting delegation is chaired by Miao Chengchao, Deputy Commander of the Operation Center of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou along withrepresentativesfrom different departments of Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Organizing Committee.

The Chinese sport delegation visit to the QOC was also attended by the HEChen Yue, Charge d’Aaffiresof Chinese Embassy in Qatar.

In this meeting ,the two sides reviewed aspects of sport cooperation and exchangedexperiences, as the visiting delegation was briefed about the extensive experiencethat Qatarhasin hostingmajor global sport events, most recent of them, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Most notably, the 19th Asian Games will take placein the Chinese’s city ofHangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023, after has been postponed from 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

