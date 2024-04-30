PHOTO
British police said a 13-year-old boy had died after a stabbing incident in east London earlier on Tuesday where a man armed with a sword was arrested.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)
British police said a 13-year-old boy had died after a stabbing incident in east London earlier on Tuesday
PHOTO
British police said a 13-year-old boy had died after a stabbing incident in east London earlier on Tuesday where a man armed with a sword was arrested.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024