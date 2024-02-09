The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to enhance sports cooperation between the two National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The signing ceremony took place at the Aspire Dome on the sidelines of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the QOC and President of the Organizing Committee of the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024, and H.E. Ms. Maria Jose Alcala, President of COM.

H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said: “The Qatar Olympic Committee is pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Mexican Olympic Committee, which will pave the way for enhanced cooperation between our two NOCs. We are committed to ensuring the effective implementation of this MoU, and we will spare no effort in supporting all partners in the Olympic Movement in our two countries. Our sporting journey in Qatar is based on the experience and knowledge we have gained over the past decades and working in collaboration with members of the Olympic family.”

On the occasion, Maria Jose Alcala, President of the Mexican Olympic Committee, expressed her gratitude to His Excellency for this opportunity that will boost the collaboration among the Olympic Committees of both countries for the benefit of their athletes and for the strengthening of world sports. With the company of the Ambassador of Mexico, Guillermo Ordorica, she also referred to the importance of the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Mexico and Qatar in the sports arena

The signing of the MoU is a significant step forward in the relationship between the QOC and the COM. It is a testament to the shared commitment of the two countries to developing and promoting sports.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

