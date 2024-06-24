The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) in cooperation with the Qatar Winter Sports Committee (QWSC) on Sunday celebrated the International Olympic Day 2024, which falls on June 23 of each year, the date when the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894.

On the occasion, the QOC and QWSC organized most popular winter sport events for men and women of all ages , including figure skating, free skate, ice hockey, short speed skating and curling at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

Also talented ice skaters and amateurs of these winter sports have showcased their high technical performance during this event to impress all attendees and guests.

The Olympic Day event has seen a big turnout from society individuals, they enjoyed memorable moments, learned more about values, history of Olympic movement and the growing role of sport in promoting messages of peace, love and in bringing nations together.

Guests from Palestine attended the Olympic Day event, in coordination with Ministry of Social Development and Family. They were impressed by the event, its objectives and sportsmanship prevailed between all.

On the sidelines of the event , the QWSC Secretary-General Hassan Hassam Al Hababi honoured late Qatar ice hockey star Thawab Al Subaie with a memorial shield which was been received by his mother and brother.

The Qatar Olympic Committee aims through organization of the event to encourage different segments of society to adopt ideal healthy lifestyles, to shed light on the importance of the values and principles of the Olympic movement and to raise awareness of the importance of sport in Qatar and the world as a whole.

This year’s Olympic Day is a very special one, taking place just ahead of Paris 2024. The athletes, the fans and the entire Olympic community around the world are all looking forward to Olympic Games that are younger, more inclusive, more urban, and more sustainable.

