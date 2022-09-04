RIYADH — A huge number of male and female athletes are set to compete in various games to qualify for the Saudi Games 2022.



More than 6,000 athletes representing 200 clubs and competing in 45 Olympic sport would participate at the biggest national sport event in Saudi Arabia to be held in Riyadh from Oct. 27 till Nov. 7.



During the past few days, several qualifying rounds were held for men in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam in Karting and Billiards, while qualifiers for women were held in Bowling, Badminton, Squash and Fencing.



Fifteen athletes have officially qualified to the first version of the Saudi Games in the Karting qualifying round, with one place remaining to be nominated by the organizing committee.



Additionally, 15 athletes taking part in Billiards have qualified, while 28 athletes from both sexes have qualified to the tournament finals in Bowling.



In Badminton, the 30 qualifiers, both men and women, have reached the finals, as well as 15 athletes qualified to the Squash's finals, and 40 women athletes have qualified in the Fencing in the finals of the Saber, Épée, and Foil weapons.



The pre qualifying rounds will continue till Sept. 10 with the chess competition qualifiers taking place in Dammam and Riyadh. The e-games competitions will be held remotely with Darts qualifiers in Jeddah; Sailing in Jubail and the Padel and Taekwondo events in Riyadh.



Additionally, the qualifying stages will also include Billiards for women in Jeddah; Baloot in Riyadh, Indoor Rowing in Jubail and Al-Khobar; as well as Triathlon in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Al-Khobar; Athletics in Riyadh; Tennis in Riyadh and Al-Khobar; Thai Boxing (Muay Thai) in Riyadh; Weightlifting in Jeddah; Table Tennis (Ping Pong) in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah.



The first stage of the Saudi Games 2022 has begun via athletes' registering in the sports that requires them to achieve the qualifying standards set by the organizers. These are 23 sports: e-sports; Padel; Taekwondo; Indoor Rowing; Tennis; Cycling (Road Racing); Bowling; Triathlon; Karting; Weightlifting; Wrestling; Darts; Badminton; Skateboarding; Thai Boxing (Muay Thai); Table Tennis (Pong Pong); Billiards; Chess; Squash; Baloot; Sailing; Climbing; and Athletics.

