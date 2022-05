Jeddah - The Jeddah Season 2022 management announced an official sponsorship for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup final, which will be held today, Thursday, May 19, between Al Hilal and Al Fayha at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

This sponsorship is part of the Season Management's efforts to form partnerships with different sectors, through presence and interaction with various national and official sporting events.