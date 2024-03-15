The FIFA Council has confirmed that the FIFA U-17 World Cupwill be expanded to 48 teams and be held annually rather than biennially, as part of the governing body’s steadfast commitment to youth football.

It was also confirmed that the next five editions of the competition, starting in 2025, will take place in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which has been expanded to 24 teams and will be played annually as of 2025, will be hosted by Morocco until 2029.

These decisions followed a global call for expressions of interest in hosting both competitions, with a focus on leveraging the use of existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability.

