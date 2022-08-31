DUBAI - Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced that the city will host the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) from 9th – 20th November 2022 at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

DEF 2022, which will be hosted in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports total solutions, will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre following the hugely successful Expo 2020, and is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global city at the forefront of innovation and a leading events destination.

Starting with DEF 2022, DET and VSPN will roll out a series of events and activities, as part of the strategy to further elevate Dubai’s standing as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment. The festival will have a diverse offering, including a top-tier international esports tournament featuring world-renowned professional esports players, the launch of a school tournament, a concert featuring high-profile artists, an immersive GameExpo, as well as an industry networking event for domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, "With this region being one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets, DEF will be a new annual festival that will build a legacy for esports and interactive entertainment companies, paving the way for high-quality innovative content that will allow esports enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

"With the continuous support of our stakeholders and partners enabling a world-class esports ecosystem in Dubai, the launch of DEF will also build momentum across multiple mobile and digital platforms, help us tap into the vast market potential for esports and gaming and inspire the next generation of esports talent, all while highlighting the city’s position as a safe international events destination."

For his part, Dino Ying, CEO of VSPN, said, "DEF will serve as the cornerstone of a new esports ecosystem, an enduring cultural phenomenon and industry benchmark."