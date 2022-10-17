The upcoming Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will be one of most successful since the launch of the event 19 years ago, thanks to the tremendous efforts exerted by the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), led by Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi has said.

She indicated that the kingdom will reap the fruits of the upcoming edition at all levels, especially the tourism sector, including hotels, restaurants, event organising companies and agents, as the event will attract an unprecedented number of tourists and visitors to the kingdom.

The minister was speaking as she met the BIC chief executive and a number of executive officials, who briefed her about BIC’s programmes and readiness for 2022-2023 season of international and local championships, events and tests.

They discussed co-ordination in all events hosted by BIC throughout the year, including the Bahrain International Air Show.

Ms Al Sairafi stressed the keenness of the Tourism Ministry to provide support and facilities to the BIC, highlighting the establishment of joint working teams between them to carry out all the necessary tasks quickly and effectively.

Ms Al Sairafi praised BIC’s ability to host mega events in the kingdom round the year, particularly the Formula On Grand Prix, which is an event that draws the world’s attention to the kingdom.

Shaikh Salman bin Isa expressed BIC’s keenness to achieve its common goals with the ministry in the interests of the kingdom.

He underlined BIC’s keenness to expand joint work with the Tourism Ministry to consolidate Bahrain’s position as a destination for sports tourism, in light of the existence of BIC as one of the most prominent international circuits, which is home to motorsports in the Middle East.

He added that BIC has become a major element of tourism promotion for the kingdom.

