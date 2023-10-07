Asma Alhosani made history on Friday when she became the UAE’s first woman to secure a gold medal in martial arts at the Asian Games as UAE Show Jumpers Omar Al Marzouqi and Abdulla Al Marri claimed silver and bronze medals.

On the second day of the jiu-jitsu competitions, Alhosani showcased the outstanding performance of Emirati athletes as she emerged as the standout athlete. She was joined on the podium by Shamsa Alameri and Mahdi Alawlaqi who secured bronze medals, marking it a landmark day for the National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by the Mubadala Investment Company.

They now boast an impressive total of seven medals, including two gold, three silver, and two bronze in jiu-jitsu.

Overal, the UAE have won 16 medals including three golds, five silver and eight bronze.

Competing in the Women’s Jiu-Jitsu -52Kg final, Alhosani prevailed over China’s Jie Miao, winning by points.

“I have been preparing for this moment for four years, and I was confident of achieving this milestone because when an Emirati girl receives the opportunity and support, she achieves her goals, no matter how challenging they may be,” said Alhosani.

“It was the proudest moment of my life when the UAE flag was raised today in China while the UAE national anthem played.”

“We were exhausted, training day and night, participating in camps and tournaments, all in pursuit of this historic moment. When I stood on the podium, all the fatigue faded away because I felt immensely proud to give back to our homeland,” Alhosani added.

In the Women's -57 kg contest for the bronze medal, Shamsa Alameri defeated Yasmine Alami of Jordan. Shamsa noted that she spared no effort in the fights and that she had hoped to achieve gold for the UAE.

Meanwhile, the UAE riders also made history by winning three Equestrian medals at the Asian Games.

Omar Al Marzouqi, the youngest rider on the UAE team rode two double clears to make it through to the jump-off. Riding Dalida VD Zuuthoeve, owned by Al Shira'aa, he executed a tremendous tactical round to finish clear in a time of 42.3s to take Silver.

This is Omar’s second medal at the highest level, having previously claimed silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina when aged 15.

Abdulla Al Marri on James VDO Heihoef, also owned by Al Shira'aa, had a more challenging start to the day with penalties in the first round. But recovered well to ride clear over a challenging course in the second round and take bronze following a clear jump-off in 42.45s, just behind teammate Omar Al Marzouqi.

“It wasn’t an easy competition, but the mare jumped six amazing rounds and tried so hard for me, which has paid off with two medals,” said 20-year-old Al Marzouqi who thanked the Rulers of the UAE for their unparalleled support of athletes in the Emirates.

Teammate Abdulla Al Marri also thanked the Rulers of the UAE for supporting sport and praised Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak who he said ‘has changed equestrian sport, not only in the UAE but globally.’

“We’re lucky to be part of this organisation and the future looks very bright. She has a big vision and a great team behind Al Shira’aa, and we’re looking forward to more achievements.”

Sheikha Fatima said of her team: "I am beyond proud of our riders and team, they have shown determination and horsemanship surpassing anyone's expectations.

“Two of the four riders are self-made, with their financial backing, and have fought extremely hard to get to this point in their careers. We were up against strong individuals with federation-bought horses, so to come home with three medals is a great achievement.”

