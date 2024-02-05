Scottish Premiership strugglers Aberdeen announced Monday they had appointed former Sheffield United and Leeds manager Neil Warnock as manager until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old takes over from Barry Robson, who was dismissed last week, with the club in eighth position in the 12-team division.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge here at Aberdeen," Warnock told the club website. "I've made no secret of the fact I've always wanted to manage in Scotland.

He added: "Aberdeen is a big club with clear ambition and I'm hoping that during my time here the supporters will get behind the team and I can put a smile on their faces."

Warnock has managed multiple clubs in more than four decades of football management and came out of retirement 12 months ago to take charge of Huddersfield.

He steered the club to safety in the English Championship before leaving in September.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: "He has had an incredible career in management, not only in terms of volume of games and winning promotions, but also of coming into clubs at short notice and making an immediate impact."