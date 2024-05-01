JEDDAH — In a thrilling seventh classic of the season, Al-Hilal clinched a spot in the Saudi King's Cup final after defeating Al-Ittihad 2-1 in Jeddah, despite playing with ten men for a significant portion of the game.



The match not only confirmed Al-Hilal's dominance over Al-Ittihad this season but also set the stage for an anticipated final against the winner of the upcoming match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej.



The game kicked off with high tension and expectations. Al-Hilal opened the scoring with a goal by Brazilian forward Michael in the 25th minute.



The dynamics of the match shifted shortly before halftime when Al-Hilal's Sergej Savic received a red card following a VAR review for a harsh foul on Ahmed Al-Ghamdi. Despite being a man down, Al-Hilal managed to maintain control and pose threats.



Al-Ittihad equalized in the 67th minute through Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah, capitalizing on a cross.



However, Al-Hilal reclaimed the lead in the 81st minute through a counter-attack finished by defender Saud Abdulhamid, sealing their victory and a spot in the final.



The match was intense, with Al-Hilal demonstrating resilience and tactical superiority despite the numerical disadvantage.



Abdulhamid's late goal was particularly crucial, as it dampened Al-Ittihad's spirits and efforts to turn the game around. The defensive solidity and strategic counter-attacks of Al-Hilal underscored their readiness for the upcoming challenges in the final.



This victory extends Al-Hilal's impressive winning streak against Al-Ittihad to seven matches across various competitions this season, including the Asian Champions league, the Saudi Super Cup, and now the King's Cup.

