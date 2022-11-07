On the sidelines of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, explored partnership opportunities with Bernhard Scholz, Chairman of the Meeting for Friendship amongst Peoples (Rimini Meeting), building on an MoU signed between the two parties in 2021.

The meeting with Italy and Europe’s leading cross-cultural entity that hosts the world’s most notable thought leaders was held in the presence of Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, and Wael Farouq, Professor of Arabic Language at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed cooperation between the two sides through exhibitions and cultural institutions in Sharjah and Italy, in addition to mutual participation in Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and the annual Rimini Meeting. Discussions also centred on launching bilateral initiatives and events to further advance literature, arts and the creative industries, and strengthening communications and bonds between Emirati authors and intellects with their counterparts.

Ahmed Al Ameri said: “The meeting coincides with the hosting of Italy as ‘Guest of Honour’ at SIBF 2022, which reflects Sharjah’s ongoing role in building bridges with world cultures through its international events and activities. This stems from the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen communications with people and nations around the world.”

The SBA Chairman added: “We explored ways to advance collaboration and partnerships with Italy through the meeting based on the MoU signed between SBA and Rimini Meeting last year. We also deliberated on developing new initiatives to advance communication between creative institutions in the UAE, Italy and Europe.”

After the meeting, Khoula Al Mujaini accompanied Bernhard Scholz on a tour of SIBF 2022, where he visited several pavilions, including Italy’s Guest of Honour pavilion at the 41st edition of the fair. He lauded the extensive programme at the Italian pavilion that aims to further advance cultural exchanges between the UAE and Italy.