Jazan is the Kingdom’s second smallest region, but this festival is punching above its weight with 30 events available across 11 different locations, covering both the mountainous and coastal areas.



Several sporting activities for both genders will be available, from beach volleyball and running to bicycle races and hiking trips, catering to all levels of ability.



No matter whether you are a sports fanatic or an amateur thrillseeker, the festival’s offering has got you covered.



Three hiking events are set to be major highlights, with walkers trekking across the Farasan Islands and Beesh Beach on Jan. 15 and 22 under the careful guidance of their expert tour guides.



But the shiniest gem in Jazan’s hiking crown is Wadi Lajab, a majestic valley of heavenly vegetation that boasts a beautiful lake and a picturesque rocky formation.



Hiking adventures to the valley started on Jan. 8.



Yahya Abutaleb, head of the festival’s media committee, told Arab News that hiking in Wadi Lajab is one of the winter program’s most extraordinary events, offering hikers the opportunity to explore archaeological sites and enjoy wonderful views across the mountains.



“Wadi Lajab is famous for its scenic beauty. It was among the first hiking trails in the festival,” said Abutaleb.



“The hiking trail extends for 5 km, during which you will see many breathtaking views of hanging forests.”



Salem Alwan, a Jazan local who was one of the hundreds who took part in the hiking adventure, said “it was a unique experience for me to walk on a ledge overlooking the spectacular valley of Wadi Lajab.”



Mohammed Madkhali, a tour guide from Wadi Lajab, told Arab News: “The valley is considered a rift in the earth’s layer as a result of the historical separation between Asia and Africa that happened 6,000 years ago. The valley has two main branches; one is 22 km long, and the other is 5 km long.”



He added: “The main valley extends for 15 km and its height ranges from 200 to 600 meters, where the water flows throughout the year. There are several lakes and waterfalls alongside the steep valley sides which are covered with trees and flowers.”



Madkhali said visitors should pay extra care when walking over slippery tracks, as Jazan is known for its heavy rains in winter.