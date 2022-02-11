PHOTO
The Kingdom earlier this week declared Feb. 10 as “Arabian Leopard Day” as part of its ongoing efforts to save the country’s largest predator from extinction.
The film, which was broadcast in both Arabic and English, attracted hundreds of visitors to the pavilion. It details the threats posed to the leopard and its habitat, and provides an insight into the conservation measures undertaken to protect them.
The Arabian leopard has long been under threat and it is thought there are now only about 200 left in the wild.
