RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the registration of 4,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,973 recoveries in the Kingdom during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the number of critical cases reached 825.

The ministry’s statistics showed that the total number of infections in the country reached 670,997, while the recovery tally reached 622,087.

MoH reported two new deaths, bringing the fatalities tally in Saudi Arabia to 8,929.

