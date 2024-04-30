ABU DHABI: The balance sheet of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) reached the AED750 billion mark at the end of last February, marking a historic milestone, as per the balance sheet report for February 2024 released today.

The report highlighted a notable 32.5 percent annual surge in the Central Bank’s general budget, reaching AED747.62 billion by the end of last February, compared to approximately AED564.25 billion in February 2023, reflecting a substantial increase of AED183.4 billion.

On a monthly basis, the central bank's balance sheet increased by 1.8 percent or AED13 billion, compared to AED734.61 billion in January 2024.

According to the statistics, allocations of the Central Bank's balance sheet assets included AED321.21 billion for cash and bank balances in February, approximately AED219.75 billion in investments, AED174.27 billion in deposits, AED1.83 billion in loans and advances, and AED30.56 billion in other assets.

On the liabilities and capital side, the balance sheet comprised AED318.46 billion for current and deposit accounts, around AED257 billion for Treasury bills and Islamic certificates of deposit, AED139.36 billion for issued banknotes and coins, AED16.98 billion for capital and reserves, and AED5.82 billion for other liabilities.