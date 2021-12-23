RIYADH: A comprehensive collection of rare Islamic coins and currencies has gone on display in Riyadh.

The exhibition was launched at the King Abdulaziz Public Library under the patronage of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and in the presence of his deputy, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, and experts in the field.

More than 8,000 minted Arab and Islamic coins are being showcased with exhibits dating back to the Umayyad, Abbasid, Andalusian, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Atabeg, Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman periods.

The library’ general supervisor, Faisal bin Muammar, told Arab News: “The collection we have in the exhibition displays Islamic culture through the ages, and it is our responsibility as an Islamic country to preserve this treasure and show the world our civilization.”

He noted that Islamic currencies and coins were important items in helping researchers trace and document Islamic history and said the collection currently on show had been gathered over 35 years.

“We have a safe place in the library where we keep the coins. The library has rules, regulations, and procedures for acquiring any piece. Indeed, sometimes we get fake coins, but our team of experts can differentiate the real ones,” he added.

Bin Muammar pointed out that all the exhibition contents had been digitally documented.

Several related events were held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including the launch of the book “Arabic Calligraphy on Islamic Coins” by Dr. Nayef Al-Sharaan, which was commissioned by the library.

The author told Arab News: “In the light of Islamic coins preserved in the King Abdulaziz Public Library, I was honored to write a book that explained the Arabic calligraphy that we see on the coins and its development over the ages.”