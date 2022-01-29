Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced on Saturday that Riyadh Season2 has exceeded 100 million visitors in 100 days.

Al Sheikh expressed his joy on his Twitter account that the Riyadh season exceeded more than 10 million visitors and more than a million tourists during more than 100 days since the launch of the activities of the Riyadh season in its second edition.

The success of the Riyadh season and its achievement of the huge amount of visitors has came with the support and guidance of Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman, Al-Sheikh stated, confirming that what is coming next is more beautiful.

It is noteworthy that Riyadh Season on its second edition has started on October 21, 2021 in a spectacular opening ceremony, where the attendance has reached about more than 750,000 people while millions followed it through live broadcasts on a number of TV channels, websites and electronic platforms.