Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Umrah trip costs drop th...
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Umrah trip costs drop this Ramadan: tour operators

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

Some companies have started to reduce the number of the services they offer during the Umrah trips such as housing the pilgrims in hotels away from the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah and doing away with some other extras

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 27, 2024
SAUDI ARABIATRAVEL AND TOURISM
PHOTO
The cost of Umrah packages for the last 10 days of Ramadan this year is around 40% less than the past year, a number of Haj and Umrah companies’ owners and operators have pointed out. Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, they noted that such drop in prices could be attributed to the fact that around 75% of those who travel to Makkah use the easily obtainable tourist visas.
Besides, some companies have started to reduce the number of the services they offer during the Umrah trips such as housing the pilgrims in hotels away from the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah and doing away with some other extras. They said that the prices for reservations for the land trip to perform Umrah at this time could start at QR1,500 and by air at QR4,500.
Majdi Abdulhameed, manager of a Haj company, said the number of applicants for Umrah is considered normal this year compared to the previous years. However, many people go for the tourist visas rather than the Umrah visa, which could reduce the volume of the business of Umrah companies. But, his company started to offer more affordable trips by reducing the cost from QR2,500 to around QR1,500 for the road trips.
Ashraf Shaheen, manager of a Haj company, said that many companies in the field are competing with each other to attract more clients by offering affordable prices and good Umrah packages. For instance, some companies offer a five-day trip, that starts from just QR500, during the Eid holidays. Some companies also have special packages for smaller groups and families with buses that can accommodate up to 15 passengers, he added.
Abdulhameed al-Mulla, owner of a Haj company, said that the demand on the services of Umrah and Haj companies this year is lower than the previous years due to the ease to obtain tourist visas. This has helped in reducing the prices and make companies in the field offer more competitive rates and better and diversified packages.
Nasser al-Sulaiti, owner of a Haj company, said he had to modify the packages to reduce the costs to attract more clients. The steps included opting for affordable accommodation options, as the demand has considerably dropped.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ELECTION

Kuwait Municipality sets 2024 National Assembly election plan

Kuwait Municipality sets 2024 National Assembly election plan
Kuwait Municipality sets 2024 National Assembly election plan
AID

Qatar flies 40 tonnes of food and aid supplies to Sudan

Qatar flies 40 tonnes of food and aid supplies to Sudan
Qatar flies 40 tonnes of food and aid supplies to Sudan
AID

QC, Qatar embassy deliver assistance in Jordan

QC, Qatar embassy deliver assistance in Jordan
QC, Qatar embassy deliver assistance in Jordan
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

QC, Qatar Tourism seek ways to bolster tourism sector

QC, Qatar Tourism seek ways to bolster tourism sector
QC, Qatar Tourism seek ways to bolster tourism sector
AIRLINES

A new vision for Gulf Air, national carrier of Bahrain

A new vision for Gulf Air, national carrier of Bahrain
A new vision for Gulf Air, national carrier of Bahrain
LEGAL

Philippines says Iran frees 18 Filipino crew of seized oil tanker

Philippines says Iran frees 18 Filipino crew of seized oil tanker
Philippines says Iran frees 18 Filipino crew of seized oil tanker
AID

UAE welcomes 14th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

UAE welcomes 14th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
UAE welcomes 14th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Fitch affirms Ajman Bank’s rating at 'BBB’; outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ajman Bank’s rating at 'BBB’; outlook stable
Fitch affirms Ajman Bank’s rating at 'BBB’; outlook stable
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala set to acquire KELIX bio

2.

Egypt has largest hotel pipeline in Africa with 109 hotels in development - report

3.

Energy transition, diversification set to drive dealmaking in Middle East

4.

VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

5.

Dubai’s Tristar plans sale 3 years after IPO shelved – report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Over 59,000 seasonal visas expected to be issued this year: Saudi minister

2

Qatar, Saudi launch ‘Double the Discovery’ campaign

3

Oman, Saudi forge tourism partnership to attract global travellers

4

Oman, Saudi Arabia launch joint tourism programme

5

PIF-backed New Murabba Development, Saudi tourism fund to develop ‘world’s largest downtown’ in Riyadh

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences
VIDEO: Dubai woos super rich with plans for 121 branded residences

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Abu Dhabi's Al Seer Marine, BGN JV closes Sharia compliant facility for $235mln

Abu Dhabi's Al Seer Marine, BGN JV closes Sharia compliant facility for $235mln
Abu Dhabi's Al Seer Marine, BGN JV closes Sharia compliant facility for $235mln
EQUITIES

Saudi Modern Mills shares jump 30% in debut trade

FUNDS

Oman Investment Authority launches $5.2bln Future Fund Oman

EARNINGS

Kuwait Projects Co posts 19% rise in FY 2023 net profit

LATEST NEWS
1

Chinese EV giant BYD to launch next-generation hybrid system in May, report says

2

Djokovic splits from Ivanisevic with bitter sweet message

3

US solar factories strike deal to produce 'Made in USA' panels

4

ECB policy would be very restrictive even after rate cut - Cipollone

5

Japan's yen hits 34-year low, sparking intervention warnings

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds