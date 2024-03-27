Umrah trip costs drop this Ramadan: tour operators

The cost of Umrah packages for the last 10 days of Ramadan this year is around 40% less than the past year, a number of Haj and Umrah companies’ owners and operators have pointed out. Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, they noted that such drop in prices could be attributed to the fact that around 75% of those who travel to Makkah use the easily obtainable tourist visas.Besides, some companies have started to reduce the number of the services they offer during the Umrah trips such as housing the pilgrims in hotels away from the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah and doing away with some other extras. They said that the prices for reservations for the land trip to perform Umrah at this time could start at QR1,500 and by air at QR4,500.Majdi Abdulhameed, manager of a Haj company, said the number of applicants for Umrah is considered normal this year compared to the previous years. However, many people go for the tourist visas rather than the Umrah visa, which could reduce the volume of the business of Umrah companies. But, his company started to offer more affordable trips by reducing the cost from QR2,500 to around QR1,500 for the road trips.Ashraf Shaheen, manager of a Haj company, said that many companies in the field are competing with each other to attract more clients by offering affordable prices and good Umrah packages. For instance, some companies offer a five-day trip, that starts from just QR500, during the Eid holidays. Some companies also have special packages for smaller groups and families with buses that can accommodate up to 15 passengers, he added.Abdulhameed al-Mulla, owner of a Haj company, said that the demand on the services of Umrah and Haj companies this year is lower than the previous years due to the ease to obtain tourist visas. This has helped in reducing the prices and make companies in the field offer more competitive rates and better and diversified packages.Nasser al-Sulaiti, owner of a Haj company, said he had to modify the packages to reduce the costs to attract more clients. The steps included opting for affordable accommodation options, as the demand has considerably dropped.