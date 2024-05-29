DOHA: Weather inshore on Wednesday will be hot to very hot at places during daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at times beforebecomingmild at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong winds.

Offshore, the weather will be slightly dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong winds and high seas.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at 10 - 20 knots, gusting to 28 knots at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at 12 - 22 knots, gusting to 32 knots.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 5 feet while offshore it will be 3 - 7 feet, rising to 10 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10km.

