Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable, at a speed less than 3 kt at first, becomes mainly southeasterly-southwesterly at a speed of 03-13 kt.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly southeasterly-southwesterly at a speed of 03-13 kt.

Sea state inshore will be 1-2 ft; while offshore will be 1-3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4-9/2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5-10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 07:45 - 18:24 01:08 - 15:46 30Mesaieed 09:40 - **:** 00:30 - **:** 32Wakrah 08:48 - 19:10 00:24 - **:** 29Al Khor 17:44 - 07:29 **:** - 01:29 31Ruwais 07:29 - 20:25 01:29 - 14:32 31Dukhan 00:42 - 12:40 06:38 - 19:10 30Abu Samra 00:26 - 12:43 06:05 - 19:18 34 Sunrise: 05:54 LTSunset: 16:44 LT-------------------------

