Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable, at a speed less than 3 kt at first, becomes mainly southeasterly-southwesterly at a speed of 03-13 kt.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly southeasterly-southwesterly at a speed of 03-13 kt.

Sea state inshore will be 1-2 ft; while offshore will be 1-3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4-9/2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5-10 km.

