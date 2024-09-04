Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hazy to misty at places at first and hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 2 - 12 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 3 km or less at places at first; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max---------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 04:32 - 17:19 00:41 - 11:48 38Mesaieed 06:33 - 18:58 01:54 - 11:52 36Wakrah 06:05 - 18:09 01:04 - 11:29 36Al Khor 16:53 - 06:15 09:30 - 00:23 37Ruwais 06:15 - 18:06 00:23 - 12:29 36Dukhan 10:57 - 23:08 04:40 - 17:04 37Abu Samra 10:49 - 23:07 04:28 - 16:12 38 Sunrise: 05:15 LTSunset: 17:49 LT------------------------

