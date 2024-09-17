Doha - Weather inshore and offshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be fine, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 03:00 - 15:56 09:45 - 23:41 40Mesaieed 04:51 - 17:40 00:44 - 10:33 37Wakrah 03:31 - 16:54 10:05 - 23:43 38Al Khor 16:16 - 04:32 23:53 - 10:42 38Ruwais 04:32 - 16:29 10:42 - 23:20 37Dukhan 09:15 - 21:29 03:07 - 15:13 40Abu Samra 08:39 - 21:06 03:51 - 15:12 42 Sunrise: 05:20 LTSunset: 17:35 LT------------------------

