Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be misty to foggy at first with scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain by evening, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at first.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at night, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain, associated with strong wind and high sea by night.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, shifts to northwesterly late night.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT with thundery rain by night, shifts to northwesterly late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 5 ft with thundery rain by night.

Offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 8 ft with thundery rain by night.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km / 2 km or less at places at first.

Offshore, will be 5 - 9 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain by night.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 03:57 - 12:49 08:32 - 21:01 31Mesaieed 13:24 - **:** 10:20 - 22:17 31Wakrah 13:07 - **:** 08:36 - 21:19 30Al Khor 10:39 - 02:51 20:08 - 09:20 31Ruwais 02:51 - 14:49 09:20 - 20:57 30Dukhan 07:33 - 20:04 01:07 - 14:01 32Abu Samra 06:25 - 19:04 01:30 - 12:52 34 Sunrise: 05:59 LTSunset: 16:43 LT-------------------------(QNA)

