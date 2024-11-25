Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy at places at first and partly cloudy with weak chance of scattered light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less that 04 KT, becoming mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 04 - 14 KT.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will bee 5 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 11:44 - **:** 20:21 - **:** 29Mesaieed 12:47 - **:** 21:59 - **:** 28Wakrah 11:55 - **:** 20:38 - **:** 29Al Khor **:** - 01:18 18:31 - 07:05 27Ruwais 01:18 - 12:49 07:05 - 19:18 26Dukhan 05:48 - 17:54 12:08 - **:** 27Abu Samra 04:24 - 16:53 00:12 - 10:19 30 Sunrise: 05:58 LTSunset: 16:43 LT-------------------------



