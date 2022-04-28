PepsiCo Egypt has celebrated the saving of around 60 mln liters of water in 2021, according to an emailed press release.

The company plans to reduce water consumption in 2022 by 100 mln liters as per its +pep strategy.

This move comes within the framework of the “She Feed the World” program launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Solidarity and Care International.

The program targets empowering women and achieving equality between genders in the agricultural sector in line with PepsiCo’s strategy and Egypt Vision 2030.

