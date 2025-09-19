AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment, in cooperation with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), on Thursday launched a new project to support the Kingdom’s readiness to implement its third Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0).

The initiative, supported by the Green Climate Fund’s Readiness Programme, aims to enhance national institutional capacities to address climate change and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It will also focus on preparing, facilitating and monitoring the implementation of Jordan’s updated NDCs, in line with the Paris Agreement, the Jordan Climate Change Policy (2022–2050), the Economic Modernisation Vision, and the National Adaptation Plan, according to an UNDP statement.

With a budget of around $1 million, the three-year project is expected to benefit nearly 500 participants through specialised training programmes. It will also promote low-carbon growth, enhance climate resilience and improve mechanisms for mobilising and tracking climate finance, the statement read.

The project would adopt a gender-sensitive approach, including capacity-building programmes for women scientists and researchers, according to UNDP. It is also expected to improve coordination among government entities, strengthen climate risk assessment capacities, and develop a framework for tracking climate-related funding.

Community engagement would be a key component, with women’s, youth, and grassroots organisations taking part in the process. The project would also encourage dialogue between the public and private sectors to attract climate-related investment, the statement said.

UNDP Jordan’s Acting Head of Environment Programmes Rana Saleh said that the organisation is a “strategic partner” in advancing Jordan’s climate commitments, through data collection, legislative review and mobilising climate finance.

Director of the Climate Change Directorate at the Environment Ministry Belal Shqarin described the launch as “a decisive step that puts Jordan on a clearer path towards reducing emissions and building resilience through strategic projects”.

He said that the initiative would strengthen national capacities and monitoring systems in line with the Paris Agreement’s transparency framework, adding that “climate action is a developmental and investment necessity that creates jobs, boosts competitiveness and ensures a better future for all”.

The UNDP is the UN’s leading agency dedicated to ending poverty, reducing inequality and combating climate change. Leveraging a global network of experts and partners across 170 countries, UNDP helps nations develop integrated and sustainable solutions for people and the planet.

