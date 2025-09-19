Arab Finance: Antipollution Egypt Company, a subsidiary of V Group, which specializes in environmental protection and marine waste management, plans to invest $150 million in Egypt, according to a statement.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed the company’s plans to enhance cooperation and expand its activities in Egypt, in line with the state's drive towards a green economy and environmental sustainability.

The company seeks to implement integrated projects in the field of pollution control and marine waste management.

During the meeting, El-Khatib affirmed the state's commitment to supporting serious investments in the green economy.

He noted that the government attaches particular importance to projects that aim to promote environmental sustainability, develop recycling technologies, and maximize waste utilization.

This contributes to creating new job opportunities, improving the quality of life, and strengthening Egypt's position as a leading regional center in this field.

