Muscat : Parts of the Sultanate of Oman are likely to witness a drop in temperatures as a result of the northwesterly winds starting from Thursday, November 28, 2024 and continuing for the next several days.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement :"There are chances of northwesterly winds starting from Thursday evening 28-11-2024 and will continue for several days to come in parts of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates causing high sea waves on the coasts of Musandam and the Sea of ​​Oman. There are also chances of dust storms and a decrease in horizontal visibility in addition to a decrease in temperatures."