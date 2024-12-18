Muscat – The mercury continues to drop across Oman with the lowest recorded temperature in the last 24 hours reaching 0.5°C, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In a statement, CAA said the lowest temperature of 0.5°C was recorded in Saiq. Other areas experiencing significant dips in temperature include Al Mazyouna (7°C), Muqshin (8.3°C), Thumrait (9.1°C), Qairoon Hiriti (10.2°C), Marmul (10.9°C), Yanqul (11.4°C), Haima (11.5°C) and Thumrait (12.9°C).

According to the CAA statement, Oman is set to experience active northwesterly winds starting the morning of Wednesday, December 18 and continuing for several days. These winds will affect most governorates across the sultanate, causing rising sea waves along the coasts of western Musandam and the Arabian Sea, with waves rising up to 2.5m.

Dust and dirt are expected to be lifted in desert areas, which may reduce horizontal visibility. Accompanying the winds, temperatures are forecast to continue to drop in the days ahead.

Authorities urged the public to stay informed through local weather updates and to take necessary precautions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

