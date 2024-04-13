Muscat: Oman Meteorology has said there are chances of heavy rains concentrated on the mountainous areas - the Hajar Mountains - in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, and Al Dhahirah on Saturday.

The latest weather updates indicate cloud advection with isolated rain and occasionally thundershowers over the Northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Sultanate of Oman will be under the effect of a low-pressure system starting from Sunday, April 14, till Wednesday, April 17.

There are chances of thunderstorms and heavy rain associated with active downdraft winds and hail which may cause flash floods are expected over Musandam, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Muscat, Al Dakhyliah, North al Sharqiyah, South al Sharqiyah, parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

There are also chances of blowing moderate to fresh Southeasterly winds, rising in wave height from moderate to rough (2- 3 m) along coastal areas of the Sultanate of Oman.

Saturday, April 13:

Clouds advection and formation with isolated rain occasionally thundershowers with varying intensity (10-30 mm) which may cause flash floods in North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, and parts of Muscat and Al Dhahirah governorates.

Sunday, April 14:

Clouds advection and formation of thunderstorms with varying rainfall intensity (30-120 mm) associated with downdraft and hail, which may cause flash floods, and the intensity will be concentrated over Muscat, South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, North al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiya, Al Dakhyliah, and Al Dhahira governorates.

Chance of isolated rain over North Al Batinah, Musandam, Al Wusta, and Dhofar governorates.

Active downdraft winds with speeds ranging between (20 to 45 kt) (36-81km/h).

Monday, April 15:

• Clouds advection and formation of thunderstorms with varying rainfall intensity (30-120 mm) associated with downdraft and hail, which may cause flash floods, over North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, and its concentration over Muscat, South al Batinah, North al Sharqiyah, South al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhyliah, and Al Dhahirah governorates.

• Chance of isolated rain over Musandam governorate and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

• Active downdraft winds with speeds ranging between (20 to 45 kt) (36-81km/h).

The impact of the low-pressure system on the Sultanate of Oman will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16-17, with further details to be provided later.

