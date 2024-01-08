Muscat: Jabal Shams station in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has recorded the lowest temperature in the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday, January 7, 2024 which was - 1.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Oman Meteorology, Jabal Shams recorded -1.1 degrees Celsius as the lowest temperature among the weather stations during the last 24 hours, followed by Saiq station in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with 5.4 degrees Celsius and then Muqshin station in Dhofar Governorate with 10.2 degrees Celsius .

Mazyouna station in Dhofar Governorate has recorded 10. 7 degree Celsius,11. 5 degree Celsius in Thumrait and 12.5 degree Celsius in Marmul.

