ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with some convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity across most regions of the country.

In a statement today, the Centre explained that winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active to strong at times with clouds, causing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

The winds will be from the northeast to southeast, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching up to 45 km/h.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds. The first high tide will occur at 17:10, the second at 04:29, the first low tide at 10:47, and the second at 21:48.

In the Oman Sea, the waves will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds. The first high tide will occur at 14:10, the second at 00:52, and the first low tide at 19:39.