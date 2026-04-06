ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a period of unsettled weather for tomorrow, with skies remaining partly cloudy to overcast at times.

Residents can expect a noticeable dip in temperatures with light rain anticipated during the morning hours, particularly across the islands and throughout various coastal and northern areas.

A significant feature of tomorrow's forecast involves moderate to fresh north-westerly to south-westerly winds. These may strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h, which could lead to blowing dust and sand.

Motorists and those with respiratory sensitivities should take necessary precautions due to potentially reduced visibility.

Conditions at sea are expected to be challenging for maritime activities. The Arabian Gulf: Waters will be rough, becoming very rough at times.

In the Sea of Oman, wave conditions are forecast to remain rough throughout the day.