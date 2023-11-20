RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has extended on Sunday a red alert for heavy rain in Jeddah and four other governorates of Makkah region until 5:00 am on Monday.



The NCM announced earlier on Saturday a red alert with regard to the possibility of heavy rain, starting from 1:00 am until 11 pm on Sunday. Later, the center extended the period of this alert up to 5:00 am on Monday.



According to the alert that extended up to 28 hours, heavy rain, high-speed winds, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flowing torrents, high waves, and thunderbolts will be witnessd in the Makkah city, and the governorates of Jeddah, Khulais, Rabigh, Al-Jumum, and Bahra.



In its updated weather report issued on Sunday, NCM said that moderate to heavy thunderstorms, leading to torrential rains, and accompanied by hail showers and active dust storms would continue to experience in some parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders Region, Al-Qassim, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. Fog is also expected to hit some areas of these regions.

