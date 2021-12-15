RIYADH - A Japanese eatery, ‘SOMA Sushi Bar’, an exciting new contemporary restaurant offering a range of authentic cuisine of that island country of East Asia, announced its launch in the Saudi capital city on Tuesday night. Japanese Ambassador Iwai Fumio formally inaugurated the restaurant, designed with the precise needs of the cosmopolitan Saudi market in mind to bring a unique, world-class addition to the Kingdom’s ever-evolving dining scene.



As the first brand to be both developed and owned by Dr. Syed N. Masood, an Indian entrepreneur, it is expected that SOMA Sushi Bar will quickly establish itself as a lifestyle-led hospitality leader, with additional venues across the Kingdom planned for 2022. “SOMA Sushi Bar is a new addition to the several Japanese restaurants operating in Saudi Arabia,” said Ambassador Fumio, while expressing his happiness on the opening of the new restaurant.



The envoy said that the opening of SOMA Sushi Bar shows that “more and more Saudis like authentic Japanese cuisine.” He noted that the Japan-Saudi relations are deeply-rooted and are growing progressively in different sectors. “We see new developments on the bilateral front,” added Ambassador Fumio, who expressed his delight after tasting authentic Japanese cuisine at SOMA. The ambassador also donned a Saudi thobe, ghutra, and igal on a cap, presented to him by the SOMA hosts. On the sidelines of the event, the diplomat also cut the cake to mark the restaurant’s opening. The glittering ceremony was attended by some top-notch guests including Abdulaziz Al-Mohaideeb and Majida Amir.



Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Masood, who is also the general manager of SOMA Sushi Bar, said that “SOMA seeks to offer diners a spectacular culinary journey that is reflective of the abundant harmony of nature, a profusion of lush flavors, and a range of authentic Japanese cuisine.” Dr. Masood said that the restaurant, located on Uthman Ibn Affan Street in King Abdullah District of Riyadh, presents a striking, chic style dining facility with an ever-smiling crew of chefs and waiters.



He said that SOMA will be expanding to other parts of the Kingdom, with a few new concepts lined up over the course of 2022. “Our expansion plan, however, will depend on the success of SOMA Sushi Bar,” added Dr. Masood, whose business interests range from school and educational facilities to printing, press, and hospitality. Referring to the décor and ambiance of the restaurant, he said that its design “seamlessly integrates into its luxurious surroundings. SOMA has beautiful, unique spaces including a modern yet elegant main dining area perfect for all occasions, punctuated with art pieces and Japanese symbols”.



“SOMA brings to Riyadh, its new concept and unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking,” said Dr Masood. Dr. Masood said that SOMA is using only premium quality fish and seafood. “Our restaurant team has developed a signature style turning high quality produce into well-balanced and flavorsome, modern Japanese food,” said the general manager while emphasizing harmony between the guests, environment, and the food. The Sushi Nigiri and Teppanyaki are at the heart of its menu, besides Sashimi, hand roll, spicy shrimp tempura roll, cray spicy tuna roll, and special platter.