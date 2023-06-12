Muscat – In an extreme weather warning forecast, the Directorate General of Meteorology said that mercury is set to hit 49°C in some parts of Oman over the next three days.

In a statement, the Met Department said, ‘The rise in maximum temperatures continues and may exceed mid-40s during the next three days over desert and open areas.’

In the weather forecast for Tuesday, Met said that the mercury is expected to hit a high of 45°C to 49°C in coastal areas around the sea of Oman and mountainous ranges.

Since Sunday, the heat has been palpable with noontime temperatures soaring to 46.8°C in Qarn Alam, the highest in the country, followed by Sunaynah (46.7°C), Hamrat ad Daru (46.4°C), Fahud (46.5°C), and Haima (45.8°C). Maqshin, Mudhaibi and Bidiyah recorded temperatures in the range of 45.7°C.

The Met Department has urged people to avoid going to the sea and practising marine activities from June 12 to 14 due to the high sea waves on the coasts of Oman.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).