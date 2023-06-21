The US Coast Guard confirmed early Wednesday that rescue teams looking for the missing Titanic submersible detected "underwater noises" in the search area where the craft went missing two days earlier.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible beginning a descent. - Rescue teams expanded their search underwater on June 20, 2023, as they raced against time to find a Titan deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board and limited oxygen. All communication was lost with the 21-foot (6.5-meter) Titan craft during a descent June 18 to the Titanic, which sits at a depth of crushing pressure more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic. (Photo by Handout / OceanGate Expeditions / AFP)

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible on a platform awaiting signal to dive. - Rescue teams expanded their search underwater on June 20, 2023, as they raced against time to find a Titan deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board and limited oxygen. All communication was lost with the 21-foot (6.5-meter) Titan craft during a descent June 18 to the Titanic, which sits at a depth of crushing pressure more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic. (Photo by Handout / OceanGate Expeditions / AFP)

The ROV searches "have yielded negative results but continue," the maritime military branch added.