The US Coast Guard confirmed early Wednesday that rescue teams looking for the missing Titanic submersible detected "underwater noises" in the search area where the craft went missing two days earlier.
"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page.
The ROV searches "have yielded negative results but continue," the maritime military branch added.
