Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has confirmed the readiness of the eighth edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival to welcome guests and visitors from both within the United Arab Emirates and abroad.

He highlighted that Xposure 2024 is set to showcase 90 solo and group exhibitions that narrate 2,500 unique stories through the lenses of 400 of the world's most renowned storytellers, making this edition the largest in the festival's history in terms of exhibition space, participant numbers, and the scale of events.

The announcement was made during a final inspection tour conducted by the Director-General of SGMB to review the festival's logistical preparations at the Expo Centre Sharjah, set to take place between 28th February and 5th March. This year, the festival will span an area of 32,888 square metres.

The SGMB Director-General stressed, “Guests and visitors of Xposure 2024 are in for a unique edition, featuring exhibitions that convey powerful messages and stories captured by prominent photographers from around the world. The festival will also feature discussions that share photographers' experiences, alongside workshops and seminars designed to enrich the audience's understanding and appreciation of the noble art of photography.”

The success of the festival organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau is evident in its attraction of over 20,000 visitors during its seventh edition. The festival continues its unique artistic journey by showcasing global talent through more than 200 events presented by over 150 image-making experts. This includes more than 79 discussions and focus groups about photography and film production, 25 film screenings, over 66 workshops and portfolio review sessions, guided tours of the exhibitions, book signing events, and a trade exhibition featuring more than 18 leading manufacturing and retail brands, among other activities.