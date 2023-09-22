Live Nation Middle East will present the highly anticipated gig by Trevor Noah, a part of his 'Off The Record' Tour, at Coca-Cola Arena on October 3 in Dubai. It will officially be the largest comedy show to date in the UAE, the organiser said.

With over 12,000 enthusiastic attendees eagerly awaiting Trevor Noah's side-splitting performance, 'Off The Record' promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment. As an Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer, and renowned host of 'The Daily Show,' Trevor Noah's wit and humour have captivated audiences worldwide.

This event is a testament to Dubai's vibrant cultural scene and the region's increasing appetite for world-class entertainment, said a statement from Live Nation Middle East.

James Craven, President of Live Nation Middle East, said: "We are incredibly proud to bring Trevor Noah's 'Off The Record' Tour to Dubai and make history with the UAE's largest comedy show ever. This achievement underscores the immense demand for world-class entertainment in the region and reflects Trevor Noah's status as a global comedy sensation. We're excited to welcome over 12,000 fans to Coca-Cola Arena for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment."

