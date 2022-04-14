Muscat – Close to 122,000 travellers visited Oman in February this year, an increase of 432 per cent compared to February 2021, while revenue of 3- to 5-star hotels grew by 135.9 per cent in the same period.

The number of visitors to the sultanate in February 2021 was 23,000.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), a total of 230,000 travellers visited and 606,000 people departed Oman in 2022 until the end of February.

According to the latest figures released by NCSI, GCC citizens were among the top nationalities that visited the sultanate until the end of February 2022, followed by Indian, French, and British nationals.

While 45,148 GCC citizens visited Oman in this period, Indian visitors were second in number, accounting for 12.7 per cent of the visitors, followed by French (4.2 per cent), and British (four per cent) nationals.

The data shows that 305,000 people left the sultanate in February, with Omanis accounting for 61.7 per cent of the total outbound visitors.

The data also revealed that revenues of 3- to 5-star hotels was RO16mn in February 2022, compared to RO7mn in the same month in 2021 – an increase of 135.9 per cent.

The number of guests in this category of hotels was 162,000, compared to 90,000 guests in the same period in 2021 – an increase of 79.1 per cent.

Occupancy rate in these hotels was 52.5 per cent, compared to 39.1 per cent in the same month of 2021, accounting for an increase of 34.4 per cent.

