Ski Dubai, in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, is set to host the first-ever Festive Fun Run on December 10.

The coolest race of the season invites guests of all ages to dress in their festive best, put their best foot forward, and hit the 400-metre or 1-km racecourse with a special appearance from Santa Claus himself. Suitable for all levels and age groups, this promises to be a fun-filled family day out. All jolly joggers will also receive a race pack with a timer and a Festive Fun Run participation medal.

The Festive Fun Run is part of Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland, a magical seasonal line-up of activities for the whole family to experience the most wonderful time of the year, complete with real snow. From a Meet & Greet and Breakfast with Santa to lounging at the Snow Cinema, there’s no better place to make all your white Christmas dreams come true than at Ski Dubai.

Winner of the ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ for seven consecutive years, Ski Dubai regularly collaborates with the Dubai Sports Council to host fun and unique events given their shared goal to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and making snow sports accessible to everyone.

Tickets are now available at premieronline.com. Prices start from AED20 ($5.4) (for kids ages 5-9) and AED50 (for teens ages 10-17) to AED100 (for adults ages 18-70). Registration closes on December 7.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).