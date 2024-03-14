Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to hold the 41st edition of “Ramadan Nights 2024”, offering 21 days of fun-filled Ramadan evenings and immersive shopping experiences for the emirate’s residents and visitors.

The event, organised by the Centre with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will run from 21st March to 10th April.

The exhibition will feature discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide variety of products offered by over 200 key retailers and around 500 local and international brands. These alluring offers will be extending through to Eid Al Fitr.

Spanning over 16,000 metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors, showcasing an exciting array of entertainment shows and activities tailored for the whole family.

Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy special promotions and win valuable prizes in various raffle draws and competitions held throughout the exhibition. Shoppers must spend a minimum of AED 200 to be eligible for the draw, which also includes the opportunity to win purchase vouchers and gifts through different contests.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised that the Ramadan Nights exhibition has successfully garnered the attention of global brands and exhibitors, who are eager to participate in the event to leverage its potential. They see the exhibition as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen their foothold in the regional markets, reach a wider consumer base, promote their products, and bolster their sales volumes.

He further noted that the exhibition has evolved into an ideal venue for those seeking an unparalleled shopping experience, particularly considering the increasing scale and level of participation as well as the diversity in the specialities of the exhibiting entities and companies.

Al Midfa emphasised the Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to ensure a high-quality level in organizing the event and secure the quality of products on display as well as the uniqueness of the alluring offers and discounts offered across the exhibition pavilions.

He added that the exhibition caters to visitors’ shopping needs to meet different segments’ preferences throughout the Holy Month, enabling attendees to make the most of the showcased products and promotions, while enjoying quality time with family and friends.

“Ramadan Nights” exhibition stands out for its distinguished halls and pavilions, such as the “Iftar Corner”, which provides a chance for visitors to sample the finest local, Arab, and international cuisines.

The event also features the Heritage Village, which showcases a diverse array of traditional attire, tools, handicrafts, incense, beverages, and popular Ramadan delicacies, in addition to a children's corner offering a variety of entertaining activities and fun games for children.

During the holy month, Ramadan Nights 2024 will be open to visitors daily from 17:00 to 1:00 and from 15:00 to midnight during Eid Al Fitr.