Safari will welcome visitors from 8.30am to 6pm. Ticket prices start from Dh40 for adults and Dh15 for children for a walking tour. Rates range between Dh120 and Dh275 for adults for tours through the sanctuary.

The park has expanded its animal collection, welcoming a diverse range of species across mammals, reptiles, and birds. More than 200 animals have been born at the sanctuary, including the Scimitar oryx, an extinct African species.

An African savannah elephant (Samra) was also born. Additionally, the park has announced the breeding of the rare Madagascar Paratilapia fish.

Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, said: “Among the new attractions, the Sharjah Safari amphitheatre will captivate audiences with its immersive displays of African birds and animals, showcasing their natural behaviours. On a journey through wetlands, canyons, valleys, small lakes, waterfalls, mountains, and vast African landscapes, visitors will be surrounded by rare and diverse African trees and shrubs, ensuring an unforgettable adventure filled with fun and excitement.”

Spread over an area of 8sqkm within Al Bridi Reserve in Al Dhaid, Sharjah Safari features 12 environments inspired by various parts of Africa. These include Sahel, Savannah, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Moremi, Kalahari, and Niger Valley. It is home to over 50,000 animals of more than 120 species including lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many endangered animals.

Native African faunae roam without fences, in an environment similar to their natural environment, according to Visit Sharjah.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).