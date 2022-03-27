



Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Thailand has revealed the requirements for citizens to enter the country.



The embassy said before traveling to Thailand it is necessary to provide a medical insurance certificate for an amount of at least $20,000 via insurance offices.



Getting a visa is also a must to be obtained from the Thai Embassy in Riyadh or from the Consulate General in Jeddah or from Thailand’s airports upon arrival, the embassy said.



It noted that the visa’s validity period would be only 14 days if issued from the airport.



Additionally, travelers must attach a hotel reservation for one day, as well as quarantine in one of the approved hotels by the Thai Ministry of Health until the result of the COVID-19 PCR test appears.



It is important for the traveler to accompany the flight reservation with a coronavirus PCR test, in addition to a medical insurance certificate that amounts to at least $20,000 through insurance offices, the embassy confirmed.



Conducting an RT-PCR test with no more than 72 hours before the arrival date to Thailand is necessary too, the embassy added,



The embassy said that all previous documents must be printed to be submitted to the authorities at the airport, in addition to the importance of filling out entry forms that are submitted during the flight or upon arrival.



The embassy noted that the entry permit (Thailand pass) could be obtained by filling out the form via the link: https://tp.consular.go.th/



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia had announced earlier that it has lifted the travel ban for Saudis to Thailand after a 32-year dispute between the two countries.



