The first Centro concept hotel and Rotana's third property in Jordan, Centro Mada Amman, has opened its doors, offering a modern, relaxed and leisurely environment.

Contemporary chic and effortlessly casual, this stylish lifestyle hotel is designed for a new generation of travellers demanding both finesse and functionality at reasonable rates, Rotana said.

With its prime location, Centro Mada Amman features 194 modern rooms and suites, lifestyle-focused dining venues, three meeting rooms, a gym and an outdoor pool with the best views in town.

