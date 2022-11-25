RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Wednesday that the number of visitors at the Riyadh Season, with the theme of “Beyond Imagination,” reached four million within a month since the start of the season on Oct. 21.



There is a huge flow of visitors to the festival, especially after the launch of Boulevard World, the largest zone of the season last Wednesday. Boulevard World was launched under the slogan “The World in Your Hands" to highlight the diverse experiences of 10 major countries and their civilizations around the world, in addition to its distinction of 120 activities that attract various segments and age groups of visitors.



It was announced earlier that the festival has reached its capacity due to the high demand for tickets for various exceptional events, including festivals, exhibitions, plays, concerts and mega events. The season is showcasing the largest events such as the Ferrari Festival, the Fan Festival accompanying the World Cup activities, performances by the Lebanese Mayass band, Anime Town, Boulevard Eve, the Black Hat event, and the Festival of Cultures in Al-Suwaidi Park.



Boulevard Riyadh City, one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, hosts 25 Middle Eastern and international plays, including 7 Saudi plays, most notably “The philosopher” and “The Flaming Arrow”. There are also weekly musical events.



The zone has several sub-zones, including Music for music lovers, Studios for art lovers, the snow city of Avalanche, and Trocadero with more than 500 video games.



The Riyadh Season includes 15 entertainment zones, each of which is characterized by a special entertainment character, the most prominent of which is the “Boulevard World” zone, which includes the cultures and atmospheres of several countries around the world, represented by the United States of America, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, and Mexico, in addition to the Italian Venice, where all these countries are showcasing their experiences through restaurants, markets, and the arts.



All these events are concerned with the quality of life of Riyadh residents and visitors, refreshing their nights with magical experiences and enjoying the winter weather, in addition to contributing to the convergence of cultures, increasing economic growth opportunities, enabling businesses, and attracting quality investments.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).