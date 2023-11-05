RIYADH — The Boulevard World in Riyadh has opened its doors again to visitors with an area developed by more than 40%, carrying new, rich and diverse entertainment experiences coming from different parts of the world.

The Boulevard World, which is considered as one of the biggest areas in the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, has returned with new global areas such as the features of the ancient Levant, which showcases its biography through buildings that tell the story of the region.

Furthermore, the Egypt area, will provide visitors the opportunity to discover the Pyramids of Giza. The zone has transferred its historical techniques in professional ways that shows them in their original form.

The Boulevard World is divided into 20 sub-areas, including the global section that comprises a number of regions with their cultures, where each one of them is designed with a special character that distinguishes it in food, building and music.

The region represents Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, Asia, Mexico, France, Levant, China, the United States, Spain, Italy, Greece, Japan and Morocco.

It also embraces the Boulevard lake, through which, visitors can be transported to various parts of the region and its experiences that reach 19 diverse forms of entertainment.

Fans of games and adventures will witness different experiences, as Boulevard World’s games vary between 14 entertainment games and 24 types of skill games.

One of the most prominent experiences in the Boulevard World this year 2023 is the hypothetical Metaverse World with its games that merge reality and imagination.

Also in the Boulevard World is the presence of the longest mobile roller coaster in the world with a speed of 110 kilometers per hour, in addition to the Fun Zone area.

The Boulevard World also includes an interactive cinema museum for the largest archaeological discoveries in history, in addition to the Boulevard Forest, which contains a group of rare and friendly animals.

Children will also enjoy the Cocomelon World area, the first of its kind in the world

Visitors will also witness comprehensive experiences, as there are about 200 stores selling food and beverages, as well as 621 stores selling various goods coming from all over the world.

